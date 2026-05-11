Go pushes grassroots sports at PRISAA Games

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, over the weekend, renewed his push for grassroots sports development during the opening of the National Private Schools Athletic Association Games Negros 2026 in Bacolod City, citing the role of school-based competitions in shaping discipline, teamwork, and leadership among young Filipinos.
Go, chairperson of the Senate committees on sports and youth, congratulated organizers led by Negros Island Region PRISAA president Ryan Mark Molina during the opening ceremony held at Panaad Park and Stadium.
The PRISAA National Games, running from 8 to 15 May in Bacolod City, gathered nearly 90 private schools from 18 regions nationwide, with more than 4,000 athletes, coaches, and officials participating in 21 sports disciplines.
In a message delivered during the event, Go said grassroots competitions remain critical in developing future national athletes.
“Events like the PRISAA Games are important because they bring together students from different regions through sportsmanship, discipline, teamwork, and friendship,” the message stated.
Go said many Filipino athletes begin their careers through school-based competitions, where they develop confidence and gain exposure to higher levels of competition.
He also reiterated his anti-drug message directed at the youth.
“As the senator always says, ‘Get into sports, stay away from drugs to keep us healthy and fit,’” the message read.
He also acknowledged the Philippine Sports Commission for supporting sports development programs nationwide.
Go’s sports agenda in the Senate has focused on athlete welfare, sports infrastructure, and expanding pathways from grassroots competition to national and international tournaments.