Go pushes grassroots sports at PRISAA Games

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, over the weekend, renewed his push for grassroots sports development during the opening of the National Private Schools Athletic Association Games Negros 2026 in Bacolod City, citing the role of school-based competitions in shaping discipline, teamwork, and leadership among young Filipinos.

Go, chairperson of the Senate committees on sports and youth, congratulated organizers led by Negros Island Region PRISAA president Ryan Mark Molina during the opening ceremony held at Panaad Park and Stadium.