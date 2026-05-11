Gelo Rivera, vietnamese singer Vũ Thảo My celebrate creative chemistry in 'ZEALOUS' collaboration

Still, those worries quickly disappeared thanks to My and the welcoming atmosphere created by the Vietnamese team.

The BGYO leader expressed gratitude for how accommodating and supportive My was during the entire experience, especially in moments when language differences became challenging. He described the collaboration as both meaningful and unforgettable, saying it allowed him to grow creatively while learning how another country approaches music production.

Gelo also noticed similarities between Filipino and Vietnamese creatives, pointing out how both teams are deeply hands-on and highly involved in shaping the artistic vision of a project. He admired how meticulous the Vietnamese production team was while still maintaining a collaborative environment that made the work process easier and more inspiring.

As “ZEALOUS” continues to introduce the pair to wider audiences across Southeast Asia, both artists shared excitement over the possibility of future collaborations.

My expressed interest in exploring more opportunities with Filipino musicians, saying she enjoys connecting with artists from different cultures and discovering the unique energy each performer brings into a project.

Gelo echoed the same enthusiasm and said collaborations like this create opportunities for artists to exchange creative ideas and perspectives that help expand their artistry.

The singer-songwriter also teased the possibility of My someday collaborating not just with him, but with BGYO as a whole.

Beyond the music itself, My also shared what impressed her most about Filipino performers.

She praised Filipino artists for their strong vocals and natural rhythm, saying many singers from the Philippines possess an effortless ability to perform both vocally and physically.

According to her, Filipino artists carry an instinctive musicality that makes their performances stand out naturally — something she found both impressive and inspiring while working on “ZEALOUS.”