Fuel prices in Baguio remain stable — BCPO

En-Clean Gas Station in Lower Magsaysay and Purok 19, Barangay Irisan posted the lowest price for regular diesel at P86.50 per liter.

Meanwhile, several Caltex stations in areas such as PNR, Kisad Road, and Bayanihan recorded among the highest regular diesel prices at P96.92 per liter.

Shell Philippines stations along Kayang Extension and Abanao Street maintained the highest premium diesel prices at P103.50 per liter.

For gasoline, En-Clean Gas Station in Lower Magsaysay offered the cheapest regular gasoline at P85 per liter.

Shell stations and some Caltex branches posted higher gasoline prices, with Shell regular gasoline priced at P96.20 per liter and Caltex premium gasoline ranging from P98.64 to P98.92 per liter, depending on the branch.

InterLand Gas Station on Bokawkan Road also remained competitive, selling regular gasoline at P87.50 per liter.

The monitoring also noted fuel supply issues at DG Pelayo Gas Station branches in Barangay Quezon Hill Proper and Purok 15 in Irisan, which were reportedly out of stock for all fuel types during the monitoring period.

Kerosene remained the least available fuel in the city, with only Petron in Quezon Hill and Caltex in Bayanihan reporting available stock at P131.38 and P111 per liter, respectively.

Most other stations listed kerosene as unavailable.