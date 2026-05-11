Floating ‘coke’ recovered

Initial investigations showed the packages were wrapped in black plastic. Personnel from the Rizal Municipal Police Station secured the items for documentation and laboratory testing.

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. commended the fisherman’s vigilance and the quick response of local officers.

“The cooperation of our citizens in these situations is a major factor,” Nartatez said in a statement. “The simple act of reporting suspicious items is a big help in preventing the spread of illegal drugs in our communities.”

Nartatez added that the PNP is strengthening its maritime and coastal monitoring efforts in coordination with other agencies to block sea routes used for drug trafficking.

He disclosed that the police remain alert against any form of illegal activity along the country’s coastlines.

The recovery is part of the PNP’s current focused agenda on enhanced police operations, supporting the peace and order initiatives of the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.