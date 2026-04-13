Army raids suspected terrorist arms factory in Lanao del Sur

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines — Troops from the Army’s 101st Infantry Brigade seized a cache of war materials and fabrication equipment after raiding a suspected clandestine arms factory in Barangay Fabrica, Marogong, Lanao del Sur over the weekend.
Brigadier General Yasser R. Bara, brigade commander, said the operation was carried out during a combat clearing and intelligence-driven mission targeting a site believed to have been used by a terrorist group.
The raid was conducted by elements of the Scout Platoon, Bravo Company, and Alpha Company, along with intelligence operatives, under the leadership of Lt. Col. Jerry B. Gaviola, commanding officer of the 64th Infantry Battalion.
Authorities said the area had previously been occupied by members of the Daulah Islamiya-Maute Group.
Troops recovered several pieces of equipment believed to be used in the fabrication of firearms, including a milling machine, two lathe machines, a drill press, a welding machine, a power hacksaw, and an anvil.
Also seized were various war materials, including 50 tube barrels for caliber .50, one propellant cartridge, five Barrett suppressors, three magazines, 20 wooden frames, four burners for caliber .50, two scopes, a 60mm tube, and one grenade.
The military said the equipment recovered was unserviceable but could have been repurposed for weapons production.
Security forces are continuing to secure the area and conduct further clearing operations to locate any additional hidden materials.
The Army said the operation underscores ongoing efforts to disrupt terrorist logistics and prevent the reuse of war materiel in the province.