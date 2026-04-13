Army raids suspected terrorist arms factory in Lanao del Sur

Troops recovered several pieces of equipment believed to be used in the fabrication of firearms, including a milling machine, two lathe machines, a drill press, a welding machine, a power hacksaw, and an anvil.

Also seized were various war materials, including 50 tube barrels for caliber .50, one propellant cartridge, five Barrett suppressors, three magazines, 20 wooden frames, four burners for caliber .50, two scopes, a 60mm tube, and one grenade.

The military said the equipment recovered was unserviceable but could have been repurposed for weapons production.

Security forces are continuing to secure the area and conduct further clearing operations to locate any additional hidden materials.

The Army said the operation underscores ongoing efforts to disrupt terrorist logistics and prevent the reuse of war materiel in the province.