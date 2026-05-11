Ex-CTG member surrenders in Zambales

The operation was spearheaded by the 305th MC RMFB3 through the intensified efforts of the Revitalized Pulis sa Barangay (R-PSB) Team in close coordination with PIT-Zambales, RIU 3, Botolan Municipal Police Station, 1st and 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Companies of Zambales, 69th Infantry Battalion, Philippine Army, PIU, Zambales PPO and CIDG.

According to reports, the surrendered individual was identified as a former member, courier and marketer under the Regional Yunit Guerilla (RYG) operating in the eastern municipalities of Botolan, Iba, Palauig, Zambales particularly Barangay Salaza and nearby provinces.

During the surrender, the former CTG supporter also turned over one improvised shotgun without visible serial number, two pieces of 12-gauge shotgun ammunition and one rifle grenade.

The successful surrender was the result of sustained intelligence-driven operations and community engagement efforts being conducted by the unit and partner agencies. The collaborative initiatives encouraged the individual to peacefully return to the fold of the law and abandon support to the CTG.

The surrendered individual is currently under the custody of the unit for custodial debriefing and proper documentation.

Meanwhile, the recovered improvised shotgun and ammunition will be turned over to the appropriate Forensic Unit for ballistic examination, while the recovered rifle grenade will be endorsed to the Zambales Provincial Explosive and Canine Unit (PECU) for proper disposal.

The RMFB3 reiterated its commitment to sustaining peace and order in the province through intensified intelligence operations, strengthened community partnership and continuous implementation of programs aimed at encouraging members and supporters of threat groups to surrender and reintegrate peacefully into society.

This accomplishment reflects the continuing effectiveness of the government’s whole-of-nation approach in addressing insurgency and promoting lasting peace and development in the province of Zambales.