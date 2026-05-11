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DSWD to aid NCR TNVS drivers amid oil crisis

(May 08 2026) Motorcycle plying along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Friday May 8 2026. The Department of Social Welfare and Development has ordered transport network companies to submit all the names of drivers onboarded in their system. This is related to discrepancies in the list of TNVS drivers and motorcycle taxi riders who are beneficiaries of the fuel subsidy. DSWD Spokesperson Asec. Irene Dumlao assured that the list of drivers who will receive cash relief assistance from the department is clean. But the list of drivers who will be given assistance under the AICS will still come from the LTFRB. Photo/Analy Labor
(May 08 2026) Motorcycle plying along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Friday May 8 2026. The Department of Social Welfare and Development has ordered transport network companies to submit all the names of drivers onboarded in their system. This is related to discrepancies in the list of TNVS drivers and motorcycle taxi riders who are beneficiaries of the fuel subsidy. DSWD Spokesperson Asec. Irene Dumlao assured that the list of drivers who will receive cash relief assistance from the department is clean. But the list of drivers who will be given assistance under the AICS will still come from the LTFRB. Photo/Analy LaborANALY LABOR
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The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will give out cash assistance to Transport Network Vehicle Service (TNVS), ride-hailing companies like Grab and Move It, in the National Capital Region (NCR) from 11 May to 15 May.

(May 08 2026) Motorcycle plying along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Friday May 8 2026. The Department of Social Welfare and Development has ordered transport network companies to submit all the names of drivers onboarded in their system. This is related to discrepancies in the list of TNVS drivers and motorcycle taxi riders who are beneficiaries of the fuel subsidy. DSWD Spokesperson Asec. Irene Dumlao assured that the list of drivers who will receive cash relief assistance from the department is clean. But the list of drivers who will be given assistance under the AICS will still come from the LTFRB. Photo/Analy Labor
Special P5K cash relief payout underway

A P5,000 cash aid would be given to qualified drivers in NCR for DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program.

Drivers may claim their relief payout at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City, and SM Aura Taguig.

This activity is said to help ease drivers’ financial strain caused by the oil crisis and tension in the Middle East.

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