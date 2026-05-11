DSWD to aid NCR TNVS drivers amid oil crisis

A P5,000 cash aid would be given to qualified drivers in NCR for DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program.

Drivers may claim their relief payout at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City, and SM Aura Taguig.

This activity is said to help ease drivers’ financial strain caused by the oil crisis and tension in the Middle East.