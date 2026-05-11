Driver found dead in Bukidnon apartment after birthday celebration

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The decomposing body of a man was found inside his apartment three days after he celebrated his 41st birthday in Barangay Panadtalan, Maramag, Bukidnon, on Sunday afternoon.

The Maramag Municipal Police Station, in a report, said the victim, a 41-year-old service driver, was last seen alive happily celebrating his birthday with friends. Since then, he was never seen leaving his apartment.

On Sunday at about 1:30 p.m., his reliever went to the apartment to get the service vehicle parked inside the compound.