Driver found dead in Bukidnon apartment after birthday celebration

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The decomposing body of a man was found inside his apartment three days after he celebrated his 41st birthday in Barangay Panadtalan, Maramag, Bukidnon, on Sunday afternoon.
The Maramag Municipal Police Station, in a report, said the victim, a 41-year-old service driver, was last seen alive happily celebrating his birthday with friends. Since then, he was never seen leaving his apartment.
On Sunday at about 1:30 p.m., his reliever went to the apartment to get the service vehicle parked inside the compound.
However, there was no response to the knock on the door, prompting the reliever to call for police assistance.
Responding policemen found the door unlocked and, upon entering the apartment, discovered the half-naked body in an early stage of decomposition inside a room.
Police also found food leftovers from the birthday celebration still on the dining table.
The body was brought to a hospital for post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.