DoH, PhilHealth eye lower liver transplant cost

The Department of Health (DoH) and PhilHealth are working to reduce the cost of liver transplants in the Philippines while tightening health screening measures at ports and airports against the possible entry of hantavirus cases, Health Secretary Ted Herbosa said Monday.
Herbosa made the statement during a visit to The Medical City in Pasig City and Rizal Medical Center, where three patients were admitted for liver transplant procedures.
The health chief said the DoH and PhilHealth are studying the inclusion of up to P2 million in coverage for liver transplants under PhilHealth’s Z Benefits package, which covers prolonged treatment for severe illnesses and major medical procedures.
“If we get that transplant package approved, even the immunosuppression for a kidney transplant is paid for by P40,000 a month,” Herbosa said. “This will definitely help 144 patients a year.”
Liver transplant procedures in the Philippines currently cost around P5 million.
Herbosa said The Medical City had already completed three pediatric liver transplant procedures involving patients from Rizal province and the Philippine Children’s Medical Center.
He also recalled President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s visit to India, where several Filipino child patients previously underwent successful liver transplant procedures at a lower cost.
Halved
The health secretary said the government hopes to eventually reduce the cost of liver transplants in the Philippines to around P2.5 million, similar to rates in India.
Meanwhile, Herbosa said the DoH has intensified screening and monitoring at airports and seaports amid concerns over hantavirus.
The DoH has deployed Bureau of Quarantine personnel at entry points nationwide to monitor arriving passengers.
Under current protocols, inbound travelers are required to complete eTravel health declaration forms indicating recent travel history and possible illnesses.
Passengers also undergo thermal scanning upon arrival.