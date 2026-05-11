DoH, PhilHealth eye lower liver transplant cost

The health chief said the DoH and PhilHealth are studying the inclusion of up to P2 million in coverage for liver transplants under PhilHealth’s Z Benefits package, which covers prolonged treatment for severe illnesses and major medical procedures.

“If we get that transplant package approved, even the immunosuppression for a kidney transplant is paid for by P40,000 a month,” Herbosa said. “This will definitely help 144 patients a year.”

Liver transplant procedures in the Philippines currently cost around P5 million.

Herbosa said The Medical City had already completed three pediatric liver transplant procedures involving patients from Rizal province and the Philippine Children’s Medical Center.

He also recalled President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s visit to India, where several Filipino child patients previously underwent successful liver transplant procedures at a lower cost.