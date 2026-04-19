Bringing organ transplant care within reach

Under the agreement, the three institutions will work together across public awareness, clinical coordination, and capacity building. The program will boost community and professional understanding of organ donation, establish clear, fast referral pathways for potential multiorgan donors, and strengthen training for medical teams responsible for donor identification and management.

Each institution will maintain its internal organ donation program while coordinating through designated focal persons and shared systems, ensuring that no viable donor opportunity is missed due to poor communication or fragmented protocols.

Dr. Stuart Bennett, president and Group CEO of TMC, emphasized that the city level effort is not about competition but about setting an example for other cities to adopt similar collaborative models.

“It’s not about competition, it’s about collaboration,” Bennett said.

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto described the partnership as “very meaningful, if not historic,” pointing to the heartbreak of families who have had to seek transplants as far as India.

“We have a lot more to do,” he said, “but more than anything, we look forward to the lives that we will save, especially the children, through this collaboration.”

The program also builds on the success of the existing TMC–RizalMed Joint Liver Transplant Program, which has already carried out three successful liver transplants with zero percent mortality.