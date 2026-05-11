Tulfo raises concerns over HFEP super centers’ functionality

Along with this, Tulfo revealed that among the facilities visited that were established as operational, many lacked operational readiness and actual utilization of what was intended.

According to the senator, the Obando center is operational but not fully functional due to the absence of a facility permit and a lack of services, including radiology, pharmacy, and laboratory personnel.

Meanwhile, the Meycauayan Super Health Center, which began operations in 2023, still has no dental clinic and laboratory services despite these being guaranteed during its inauguration.

Additionally, a total of P7.8 billion was allocated from 2021 to 2026 for ambulances and mobile clinics, raising questions on whether these units are properly equipped and being utilized, as some reports claimed that certain units were allegedly used for personal travel.

“Completed does not necessarily mean operational, and operational does not mean services are super,” Tulfo said.

However, Tulfo asserted that he hopes super health centers will live up to their word to provide complete, accessible, and responsive healthcare for Filipinos.