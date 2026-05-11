DMW shuts down firm for alleged illegal recruitment

"This is the result of a thorough surveillance carried out by our colleagues in the Migrant Workers Protection Bureau by three complainants who claimed to be victims of illegal recruitment," Olalia said in an interview.

"They have a modus operandi claiming that they have a connection with the DMW and their modus operandi is government track. But we know that if this is a government-to-government deployment, we do not have a recruitment agency," the DMW official added.

Olalia also said that the DMW does not cooperate with people who claimed to have a connection with the Department, noting that such recruitment agency has been asking for a very high recruitment placement fee for Filipinos applying for a job abroad.

"First, there is no need to pay a placement fee if this is a government-to-government deployment. They are sending their victims to Taiwan, New Zealand, and Canada," he said.

An entrapment operation was conducted, but no suspects were found at the scene.

"We have planned an entrapment, but unfortunately, people did not show up to receive the money," Olalia said.

For his part, DMW Assistant Secretary Jerome Alcantara said that the recruitment agency is not licensed and has no connection with the Department of Migrant Workers.

"So applicants should check the DMW website if it is licensed and if the license is still valid when they apply to the recruitment agency," Alcantara said.

"Second, if you are hired by a government-to-government job and this is how you will be recruited, there should be no private sector participation. There should be no recruitment agency. DMW should be your only transaction if it is a government-to-government job," he added.

Alcantara also said that the recruitment agency has been asking for a placement fee even though there is no contract yet given to applicants.

"So that is also a red flag. If you are asked for a very high placement fee and there is no contract yet, do not agree and report to us immediately," he said.

The DMW has vowed to go after to the firm allegedly invloved in illegal recruitment activities.

"And just like this, we will take action. And those behind this, we will chase them away and we will make sure that they will answer for their crime," Alcantara said.

It was learned that the workers and applicants were asked for a placement fee of P260,000 and promised that they will go to Taiwan or Canada as a hotel worker, for example, with a salary of P170,000 per month.

"If you are fooled, please contact us, you will be able to get justice," Olalia said.