DepEd cites shortage of guidance counselors, 4K vacancies amid school mental health gap

The department also emphasized ongoing efforts to strengthen school-based mental health support by training teachers to identify early warning signs of bullying and related concerns among learners, particularly among younger children and those with special needs.

“Sila po talaga yung nakaka-identify if, for children of a young age nga po, if may nangyayari na pong precursors to bullying or signs or red flags po na the child is already being bullied,” they said, referring to trained educators who are being equipped to detect and report potential cases.

DepEd said the capacity-building program aims to enable teachers to act as frontline identifiers of student welfare issues, allowing earlier intervention and reporting even in the absence of a full complement of licensed guidance counselors.

Data from DepEd indicated that over 79,000 cases of bullying were documented from 2019 to 2022, while the national hotline received more than 1,000 reports of campus-related violence between late 2022 and early 2025.