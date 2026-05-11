DepEd launches upgraded student crisis helpline

Students dialing #33733 are first assessed by a Learner Rights and Protection officer, who can immediately transfer the call to NCMH specialists if a mental health crisis or abuse concern is detected.

“By connecting our #33733 Helpline with experts from NCMH, we are bringing care and quality healthcare closer to every student,” Angara said.

Students may also contact the helpline through 09451759777 and email at weprotectlearners@deped.gov.ph.

The upgraded system, supported by a major telecommunications provider, serves as a temporary response to the country’s shortage of guidance counselors.

Angara previously noted that the country has only 4,069 licensed guidance counselors, far below the estimated 50,000 needed to meet global standards.

The shortage comes amid continuing concerns over school violence, with DepEd recording around 2,500 formal bullying cases during the 2024–2025 school year.