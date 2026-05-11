Caloy weakens to low-pressure area; offshore LPA unlikely to intensify

Despite staying offshore, the trough or extension of Caloy is bringing cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Eastern Samar and the Dinagat Islands today.

The weather bureau also issued extensive marine advisories, warning of moderate seas with wave heights reaching 2.0 meters along the country's northern and eastern seaboards. The affected coastal waters include the seaboards of Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Ilocos Norte, Aurora, Quezon including the Polillo Islands, and the eastern seaboards of the Bicol Region, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

“Mariners of motorbancas and similarly sized vessels are advised to take precautionary measures while venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigation under these conditions,” the agency stated.

Meanwhile, forecasters are tracking a second weather disturbance outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility. Last spotted 2,100 kilometers east of Mindanao, the distant low-pressure area, labeled LPA 05c, remains unlikely to become a tropical cyclone.

Away from the cyclone's trough, the prevailing easterlies continue to dictate the weather across the rest of the archipelago, bringing partly cloudy skies and isolated thunderstorms. The warm winds from the Pacific are also driving extreme daytime temperatures, with PAGASA warning that 28 areas across the country are forecast to hit a "danger" level heat index on Monday. On Sunday afternoon, absolute temperatures at the Science Garden in Quezon City peaked at 34.8°C.