‘Caloy’ dissipating off Eastern Samar

“Caloy” has slowed to 10 kph while moving west-northwest, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph and gusts up to 55 kph.

Forecasters expect the system, the third tropical cyclone of the year, to deteriorate further within the day without making landfall. However, the cyclone’s trough is still bringing cloudy skies and scattered thunderstorms to Eastern Samar and the Dinagat Islands.

The weather bureau issued marine advisories for the northern and eastern seaboards, warning of moderate seas with waves reaching 2 meters.

Affected areas include the coasts of Batanes, Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, Aurora, Quezon, and the eastern seaboards of Bicol, the Visayas and Mindanao.

“Mariners of motorbancas and similarly sized vessels are advised to take precautionary measures while venturing out to sea,” the agency said.

While “Caloy” recedes, PAGASA is tracking another disturbance 2,100 kilometers east of Mindanao. Labeled LPA 05c, the system is currently outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility and is unlikely to develop