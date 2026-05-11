Bridging the digital divide

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Leaders Summit, which ended in Cebu City last Saturday, saw member nations standing at the precipice of a digital revolution.
The ASEAN leaders committed to accelerating digital transformation and expanding the use and powers of artificial intelligence (AI), a significant leap in the region’s long-term development.
Reflecting on the implications of ASEAN’s Strategic Action Plan for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Development from 2026 to 2030, it becomes clear that this initiative is not merely a bureaucratic exercise but an important framework designed to enhance the resilience, competitiveness, and inclusiveness of MSMEs across the region.
Among the standout nations within this initiative, Vietnam, Malaysia, and the Philippines are emerging as the powerhouses of Southeast Asia’s digital economy. The Philippines’ 9.8-percent figure of gross value added from its digital economy is a testament to growth potential and an opportunity to reshape traditional economic structures.
MSMEs form the backbone of the economy, providing jobs to millions and contributing substantially to the country’s GDP. Many start small food stalls or restaurants that offer local delicacies and innovative food concepts, from street food like fish balls and taho to internet cafes.
Artisans creating handmade products online, such as woven textiles, pottery, and traditional crafts, are delightful to watch as they sell in local markets.
Filipinos have turned to online businesses with the rise of digital platforms, selling everything from fashion items to handmade goods on platforms like Facebook Marketplace, Lazada, Temu,and Shopee.
The shift to online selling allows them to reach a broader audience, capitalize on the convenience of shopping from home, and adapt to changing market dynamics. This trend reflects how digitalization is influencing entrepreneurship in the Philippines.
Many Filipinos have also turned to content creation, earning income on platforms like YouTube or TikTok by sharing lifestyle, gaming, or educational content.
All these examples prove Filipino resilience and creativity in engaging with MSMEs, contributing significantly to the economy while enhancing community development and innovation.
I am glad that ASEAN is prioritizing digital and technological advancement to ensure that no one is left behind in the digital grind.
The ability to tap into regional and global value chains can open the door to increased trade and collaboration, encouraging innovation that transcends borders.
However, this visionary plan must also be tempered with a critical eye. While the emphasis on a greener transition is a commendable goal, the practical measures to realize this vision will require a concerted effort among member states.
Achieving genuine inclusivity in the transition to digital economies means addressing the digital divide that persists within and between nations. Larger countries with advanced infrastructure must take responsibility for mentoring and supporting their smaller counterparts to ensure comprehensive regional growth. A balanced approach is necessary — one that allows for growth while ensuring respect for human dignity and social equity.
By leveraging MSMEs, promoting integration, and staying mindful of the ethical implications of technology, we can ensure that ASEAN charts a path toward sustainable, inclusive development.