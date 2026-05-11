Bridging the digital divide

Among the standout nations within this initiative, Vietnam, Malaysia, and the Philippines are emerging as the powerhouses of Southeast Asia’s digital economy. The Philippines’ 9.8-percent figure of gross value added from its digital economy is a testament to growth potential and an opportunity to reshape traditional economic structures.

MSMEs form the backbone of the economy, providing jobs to millions and contributing substantially to the country’s GDP. Many start small food stalls or restaurants that offer local delicacies and innovative food concepts, from street food like fish balls and taho to internet cafes.

Artisans creating handmade products online, such as woven textiles, pottery, and traditional crafts, are delightful to watch as they sell in local markets.

Filipinos have turned to online businesses with the rise of digital platforms, selling everything from fashion items to handmade goods on platforms like Facebook Marketplace, Lazada, Temu,and Shopee.

The shift to online selling allows them to reach a broader audience, capitalize on the convenience of shopping from home, and adapt to changing market dynamics. This trend reflects how digitalization is influencing entrepreneurship in the Philippines.

Many Filipinos have also turned to content creation, earning income on platforms like YouTube or TikTok by sharing lifestyle, gaming, or educational content.