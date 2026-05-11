Bato absent as CIDG serves subpoena

A CIDG report obtained by the DAILY TRIBUNE indicated that at around 8 a.m. on 11 May, personnel from CIDG RFU 11, led by P/Lt. Col. Ariel T. Huesca, acting regional chief, along with the Davao City Field Unit led by P/Maj. Winnie Lampuyas, proceeded to the residence of Sen. Dela Rosa at Blk. 27, Lot 6, Monteritz Subdivision, Brgy. Matina Crossing, Davao City.

CIDG personnel coordinated with barangay officials and requested their presence as witnesses during the service of the subpoena.

However, Dela Rosa was not present at the residence at the time of service, and only a certain Frederick B. Johnson voluntarily received and acknowledged receipt of the subpoena in the presence of barangay witnesses but refused to sign the document.

According to Remulla, the subpoena issued by CIDG Director PMajGen Robert AA Morico II was pursuant to Republic Act 10973 in connection with the investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding the alleged extrajudicial killings in the Davao Region, based on the House of Representatives Quad Committee hearing and the revelations made in public interviews by retired SPO3 Arturo Lascañas.

“A subpoena is merely an interview. He was once chief PNP. He knows what the subpoena is for. There is no reason to be apprehensive. The ICC matter is another matter. That’s beyond my control,” Remulla said.

He added that if Sen. Dela Rosa chooses to ignore the subpoena, he could face indirect contempt.

“Meron provision (for indirect contempt), yes, indirect contempt. Well, yung sa Senado naman, as it is an obligation but not compulsory, puwede naman silang mag-leave, puwedeng di pumasok, iba na, discretion nila yun, but this is a direct subpoena,” the DILG secretary said.

When asked what the government hopes to achieve by serving the subpoena, Remulla said: “First step natin ito. Yung iniimbestigahan kasi ang EJK, walang maglabas ng mga data tungkol sa mga nangyari. For example, ang Bulacan, in-erase lahat ng records. Metro Manila, maraming substations yung mga cause of death, in-erase nila, di ba? So this is the first step in determining kung bakit ganoon na nangyari noong panahon na yun.”

He added that the subpoena has no connection to the International Criminal Court (ICC) case.

“Let me clarify, walang kinalaman sa ICC. Pero kung dumating ang ICC warrant then we will act again, okay? But this has nothing to do with the ICC warrant,” Remulla further explained.