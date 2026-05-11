ASEAN spouses get taste of Cebu

“We welcomed the spouses of ASEAN leaders with the energy and rhythm of the Sinulog, shared Cebuano and Filipino favorites over lunch, and introduced them to the incredible craftsmanship of our local artisans through native bags, silk scarves, pearls, guitars, and handcrafted pieces proudly made by Filipinos,” she said in a Facebook post.

Mrs. Marcos said that beyond the meetings and discussions, ASEAN is about friendship, understanding, and learning from one another.

“And there’s no better way to do that than through music, food, and the Filipino hospitality that we are always proud to share,” she said.

The leaders’ spouses were treated to sutukil, a Cebuano dining style that combines sugba (grilled), tuwa (fish cooked in broth), and kilawin (fish cured in vinegar) dishes.