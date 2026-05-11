ASEAN spouses get taste of Cebu

As President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was busy in various meetings with ASEAN leaders during the ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings in Mactan, Cebu, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos took charge of welcoming and engaging with the spouses of the regional bloc’s heads of state.
The First Lady and her guests visited several spots in Mactan showcasing Cebuano delicacies and local crafts.
“We welcomed the spouses of ASEAN leaders with the energy and rhythm of the Sinulog, shared Cebuano and Filipino favorites over lunch, and introduced them to the incredible craftsmanship of our local artisans through native bags, silk scarves, pearls, guitars, and handcrafted pieces proudly made by Filipinos,” she said in a Facebook post.
Mrs. Marcos said that beyond the meetings and discussions, ASEAN is about friendship, understanding, and learning from one another.
“And there’s no better way to do that than through music, food, and the Filipino hospitality that we are always proud to share,” she said.
The leaders’ spouses were treated to sutukil, a Cebuano dining style that combines sugba (grilled), tuwa (fish cooked in broth), and kilawin (fish cured in vinegar) dishes.
“Snuck in a little sutukil stop in between the busy ASEAN schedule. A true Cebuano classic where you choose your seafood fresh, then have it cooked three ways: sugba, tuwa, or kilaw,” she posted.
As the 48th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings drew to a close, the First Lady joined the send-off for the guests, treating them to world-class Filipino entertainment, warmth, and hospitality.
“And of course, it wouldn’t have been successful without the help of our talented performers: from Tribu Madyaon to the incredible voices of Sofronio Vasquez, the first Filipino and Asian winner of The Voice USA, and Jessica Sanchez of America’s Got Talent. So happy we got to share a little bit of Cebu, our culture, and our joy with everyone before the summit officially came to a close. Daghang Salamat, Cebu!” the First Lady wrote.