With being a mother comes sacrifice

Mothers are known for their quiet sacrifices often unseen inside the walls of ordinary homes — holding families together despite the exhaustion, hardships and dreams they set aside.
For Rhoda Orcullo, motherhood meant leaving her job to focus on raising a family after the birth of her first child.
At a glance, Rhoda is no different from countless Filipino mothers. But behind that ordinary image is a woman who gave up personal ambitions to become the constant source of care and stability inside their home in Parañaque City.
Like many mothers, she once had dreams and aspirations of her own. But when her child was born, her priorities shifted toward raising someone she hoped would someday fulfill his own dreams.
From her former job at Aristocrat, Rhoda’s world eventually revolved around the routines of household life — cooking meals, caring for the family and making sure everyone had a comfortable place to rest after each difficult day.
Rhoda never claimed to be a perfect mother. She acknowledged her flaws and focused instead on doing her best each day, even during times when she herself was sick or exhausted.
Motherhood, after all, comes with no blueprint.
It is a role that demands patience, sacrifice and unconditional love without expecting anything in return.
This Mother’s Day, it is important to recognize the women who quietly carry families through life’s uncertainties.
Behind every mother who stayed home to care for her children was once a person with dreams of her own, who chose to place her family first.