With being a mother comes sacrifice

At a glance, Rhoda is no different from countless Filipino mothers. But behind that ordinary image is a woman who gave up personal ambitions to become the constant source of care and stability inside their home in Parañaque City.

Like many mothers, she once had dreams and aspirations of her own. But when her child was born, her priorities shifted toward raising someone she hoped would someday fulfill his own dreams.

From her former job at Aristocrat, Rhoda’s world eventually revolved around the routines of household life — cooking meals, caring for the family and making sure everyone had a comfortable place to rest after each difficult day.