With motherhood comes sacrifice

Motherhood is an unpaid responsibility that requires a person to give their all without expecting anything in return. For Rhoda Orcullo, it was a role she willingly embraced upon the birth of her first child, leaving her job behind to focus on her dream of building a family.

At first glance, Rhoda is no different from many other mothers. She reflects the long-established image of women serving as a constant source of light and strength within the household. What many people often fail to realize, however, is the extent of the sacrifices mothers make to care for their families.

Every person has dreams and ambitions. Some aspire to become chefs, while others dream of becoming leaders of the country. Like Rhoda, not everyone gets the chance to fulfill those aspirations, as life often leads people down different paths.

When her child was born, Rhoda knew her primary responsibility would be caring for her baby as the child grew into a person she hoped would one day achieve their own dreams. From working at Aristocrat, her world shifted to the four corners of their home in Parañaque City.

Throughout this new chapter, both the highs and lows of life filled the pages of what she once imagined her future would be. Her days became a continuous cycle of chores and responsibilities necessary to ensure that every member of the family, including herself, had food on the table and a comfortable place to rest.

Rhoda never claimed to be a perfect mother. She acknowledged her flaws and instead focused on doing her best each day. That often meant caring for everyone else even when she herself was sick or injured.

Mothers carry enormous responsibilities despite having no obligation from their children to repay their sacrifices. Motherhood is such a noble role that there is no perfect blueprint for doing it flawlessly.

This Mother’s Day, it is important to take time to appreciate the women who serve as the foundation of their households. Behind every mother who chose to stay at home is a person who once dreamed of reaching great heights in life.

To my mother, thank you for teaching me that sacrifice is a normal part of life. Thank you for shaping me into the person I am today.