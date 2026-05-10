VF6 test drive shows EV use beyond city trips

Participants passed through city roads, Skyway, SLEX and traffic-heavy sections, which gave the VF6 a mix of everyday driving conditions.

The activity addressed one of the common questions around electric vehicles in the Philippines. Many buyers still wonder if an EV can handle more than short urban trips.

VinFast used the test drive to show how the VF6 deals with traffic, expressway speeds and a longer out-of-town drive.

On the Skyway, drivers tested adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and highway assist. These features helped keep the vehicle steady at higher speeds and reduced the effort needed during long expressway stretches.

When the route shifted to SLEX and slower sections, traffic jam assist and responsive braking came into use. The vehicle handled stop-and-go movement without much drama, which matters in Philippine driving.

The VF6 is powered by a 210-horsepower electric motor. During the drive, it delivered smooth acceleration for lane changes and overtaking. The power delivery felt suited to both city traffic and highway use, based on the conditions set by the route.

VinFast also cited an internal, unofficial test run done under similar conditions. With three to four passengers per vehicle, the VF6 covered around 70 to 80 kilometers from Caloocan to Laguna. The units started with an average battery level of about 69 percent and arrived with around 57 percent charge left.

That result showed stable energy use despite differences in driving style, passenger load, air-conditioning use and drive modes. It also gave a more practical picture of EV use than a controlled test route would.

VinFast said the model can charge from 10 percent to 70 percent in about 25 minutes. The company also estimates a full charge at under P900, with running costs at about P1.95 per kilometer.