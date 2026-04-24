New raps filed vs Italian recruiter, Others

The Department of Justice (DoJ)–Office of the Prosecutor in Tanauan City has recommended the filing anew of large-scale illegal recruitment and estafa charges against London-based Italian entrepreneur Adel En Nouri, Mohammed En Nouri, and several co-respondents.
In a 10-page resolution, the DoJ granted the motion for reconsideration filed by complainants Maria Anne Castro and Brian De Chavez, seeking to re-include the En Nouris in the case.
Earlier, the DOJ had recommended charges against Lorraine Paula Saliva, Myrna Paterno, Cedrick Saliva, and Greg Villegas Meer, while the En Nouris were initially dropped following a motion to withdraw filed by the complainants.
However, the complainants later said they only fully understood the legal consequences of their withdrawal after consulting a lawyer, prompting them to seek reinstatement of the charges.
Despite being ordered to comment, the En Nouris failed to respond, leading the DoJ to reassess the evidence and find sufficient basis to include them.
The DoJ said the respondents conspired in a recruitment scheme using Tamber International Placement Agency, which is not licensed by the Department of Migrant Workers to deploy overseas workers.