New raps filed vs Italian recruiter, Others

Earlier, the DOJ had recommended charges against Lorraine Paula Saliva, Myrna Paterno, Cedrick Saliva, and Greg Villegas Meer, while the En Nouris were initially dropped following a motion to withdraw filed by the complainants.

However, the complainants later said they only fully understood the legal consequences of their withdrawal after consulting a lawyer, prompting them to seek reinstatement of the charges.

Despite being ordered to comment, the En Nouris failed to respond, leading the DoJ to reassess the evidence and find sufficient basis to include them.

The DoJ said the respondents conspired in a recruitment scheme using Tamber International Placement Agency, which is not licensed by the Department of Migrant Workers to deploy overseas workers.