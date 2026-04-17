Trump says Iran handing over its enriched uranium

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Thursday “if Iran chooses poorly, then they will have a blockade and bombs dropping on infrastructure, power and energy.”

Trump later told reporters that “there’s a very good chance we’re going to make a deal” with Tehran.

“They’ve agreed to give us back the nuclear dust,” he said, using his label for the enriched uranium stockpile that Washington says could be used for nuclear weapons.

Trump has offered no details about any transfer, and Iran has given no public indication it would surrender its stockpile.

Trump has insisted any deal with Iran must permanently block it from acquiring nuclear weapons.

He launched the war claiming Tehran was rushing to complete an atomic bomb, an assertion unsupported by the United Nations nuclear watchdog.

Washington has reportedly sought a 20-year suspension of Iran’s uranium enrichment program, while Tehran has proposed suspending nuclear activity for five years — an offer US officials rejected.

Tehran insists its nuclear program is peaceful.

Iran insisted Wednesday its right to enrich uranium was “indisputable,” although the level of enrichment was “negotiable.”

The US House of Representatives on Thursday rejected a Democratic effort to curb Trump’s authority to wage war in Iran, with lawmakers wary of soaring costs, an unclear endgame and the risk of a wider conflict.