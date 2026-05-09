Nanays who stayed sweet despite struggles

She began with only P1,500 capital, a basket, plastic bags and 25 kilos of smoked fish from Rosario, Cavite.

Back then, she sold her goods “guerrilla-style,” carrying a foldable stand and running whenever clearing operations began.

Eventually, police officers and barangay workers allowed her to occupy a small stall near the Minor Basilica and National Shrine of Jesus Nazareno, where she continued selling tinapa, dried fish and salted eggs.

Through years of work and sacrifice, Aling Rosa managed to send her children to school. Most eventually graduated from college.

Now a grandmother of 10, she still tears up when recalling her struggles.

“I believed and trusted that the Black Nazarene would help me, so I worked hard and endured all the sacrifices,” she said in Filipino.

Across Quezon City, 56-year-old Luz Balana has spent years selling mostly unripe Indian mangoes at the Children’s Park inside Quezon Memorial Circle to support her eight children after losing her husband.

For seven years, Nay Luz has traveled daily from Barangay Old Capitol Site to the park, relying solely on mango sales to feed her family.

“The love of a mother can sometimes be sour and sharp like an unripe mango, but through time it becomes sweeter,” she said.

Her simple wish this Mother’s Day is to spend time with her children over a meal of chicken afritada and cake.

Like Aling Rosa, Nay Luz said faith carried her through life’s hardships.

“My first prayer is to ask forgiveness from God and thank Him for another day. Whether I earn income or not, it is still a blessing as long as my family is safe,” she said in Filipino.

As Mother’s Day is celebrated, the stories of Aling Rosa and Nay Luz reflect the quiet endurance of mothers who continue to carry families through hardship — one sale, one sacrifice and one prayer at a time.