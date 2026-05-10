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The paradox of comfort

In every step of the way, my mother, Gen Bergado (L) is always with me.
In every step of the way, my mother, Gen Bergado (L) is always with me. Photos by Gwen Bergado for DAILY TRIBUNE
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Two months ago, I attended an event in Quezon City and decided to bring my mom along. Perhaps it was because the venue was close to home, or simply because it was a Sunday morning, making it the perfect time for us to walk together and talk about life.

As I moved through my usual routine as a journalist by snapping photos, recording videos, and conducting interviews, my mom quietly watched me work. To some, her presence might have seemed like a small detail, but to me, it was a grand gesture.

In every step of the way, my mother, Gen Bergado (L) is always with me.
Becoming my mother
In every step of the way, my mother, Gen Bergado (L) is always with me.
In the quiet hours, she carried us all

My mom was not just watching me work; she was witnessing the results of her own hard work. Every "extra push" she gave me to reach this dream was suddenly tangible.

I am here because of her nudges, specifically her steady “Kaya mo yan!” and her gentle “Pahinga ka muna.”

The same hands that nurtured me are the ones that steady me whenever I stumble on this path of self-discovery.

It’s safe to say that my mother’s love has been my greatest paradox: it is the place where I am most comfortable, yet it is the very thing that gives me the courage to step out of my comfort zone.

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