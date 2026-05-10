Becoming my mother

The older I get, the more I see pieces of her reflected in me — in the way I care for my siblings, in the way I comfort my friends, and even in the quiet ways I try to make people feel seen and understood.

At first, it appeared in small, almost unnoticeable habits. The way I remind people to eat. The way I check if everyone has arrived home safely. The instinct to place others first before myself.

Those little things, I realized, came from her.

My mother has always been the kind of person people describe as “motherly” the moment they meet her. It is not simply because she raised children well, but because warmth naturally follows her wherever she goes.

She knows how to make people feel safe. She listens without judgment, gives without hesitation, and loves in ways that are both loud and quiet at the same time.

Growing up beside someone like that shapes you more than you realize.

In my earliest steps into adulthood, she became my guide even when she did not know it. Through her, I learned that strength does not always have to be loud.

Sometimes strength is waking up every day despite exhaustion. Sometimes it is staying calm during uncertainty. Sometimes it is continuing to care for others even when life itself feels overwhelming.

She taught me resilience not through lectures, but through example.

There were moments in life when things did not go according to plan, moments that felt completely out of my control. During those times, my mother would remind me that while we cannot always choose what happens to us, we can choose how we respond. It is a lesson I continue to carry with me today.

And perhaps that is one of the clearest signs that I am becoming her.

I now hear her voice in my own thoughts whenever life becomes difficult. I find myself trusting my decisions more because she taught me to stand firm in them. I have become stronger because she showed me what perseverance looks like in real life — not perfect, not effortless, but steady.

As children, we often spend years trying to discover who we are on our own. But somewhere along the way, we begin to notice that the people who raised us quietly live within us too. Their values become our instincts. Their love becomes the way we love others.

This Mother’s Day, I realized that becoming my mother is not about losing myself.

It is about carrying forward the kindness, resilience, and love that she spent years pouring into me.

And if becoming my mother means becoming someone strong enough to care deeply, love endlessly, and keep going no matter how difficult life becomes, then maybe it was never something scary at all.

Maybe it is one of the greatest things I could ever become.