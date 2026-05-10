Support emergency evacuation framework

Safe, unimpeded passage is an economic and humanitarian imperative. The economic shock has been immediate — and everyone is paying the price.

Acute volatility in energy and commodity markets.

Surging transport and insurance costs. And the worst supply chain disruption since Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine.

These pressures are cascading into empty fuel tanks, empty shelves — and empty plates. The humanitarian toll is mounting. Delays and rising costs are slowing lifesaving deliveries to people who cannot wait.

This crisis coincides with critical planting seasons. Prolonged disruption risks triggering a global food emergency — pushing millions, especially in Africa and South Asia, into hunger and poverty. The burden falls heaviest on Least Developed Countries and Small Island Developing States.

Nations most dependent on maritime imports, and least able to absorb a shock they did nothing to cause.

Behind the cargo figures and the price surges are people. More than 20,000 seafarers remain stranded at sea. Over 2,000 commercial vessels are caught in a web of risks and restrictions to navigation. These men and women are not parties to any conflict. They are civilian workers keeping the world supplied. Their safety, their well-being, and their rights must be protected — at all times, and in all waters.

I urge Member States to support the emergency evacuation framework prepared by the International Maritime Organization:

A coordinated plan to ensure the safe movement, assistance and protection of affected crews in full accordance with international law.

The Charter’s prohibition of the threat or use of force applies fully at sea. Navigational rights and freedoms through the Strait of Hormuz must be respected — as affirmed by this Council’s Resolution 2817. These principles must be upheld — in full, and without delay.

I appeal to the parties:

Open the Strait.

Let ships pass. No tolls. No discrimination.

Let trade resume.

Let the global economy breathe.

This moment calls for restraint, dialogue and confidence-building. The way forward is through peaceful settlement — drawing on Articles 33 and 34 of Chapter VI of the UN Charter. My good offices remain available to support Member States in finding common ground.

My Special Representatives and Envoys are working closely with national and regional partners to help resolve disputes.

The Black Sea Initiative showed that even amid conflict, practical cooperation can reopen a blocked corridor — and keep ships and essential products moving.

The United Nations can help develop a similar effort — based on consent — by convening, coordinating, and implementing arrangements between parties.

It is possible — when there is political will.

(Excerpts of United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks to the Security Council — on Maritime Security in New York on 27 April 2026.)