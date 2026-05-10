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Solaire Cares boosts livelihood upcycling program

SOLAIRE Resort employees learn how to make wallets from discarded plastic sachets during the Life at Solaire bazaar featuring recycled products from CENRO Parañaque.
SOLAIRE Resort employees learn how to make wallets from discarded plastic sachets during the Life at Solaire bazaar featuring recycled products from CENRO Parañaque.PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF CENRO PARAñAQUE
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Solaire Cares (SC) or employees of the Solaire Resort that conduct community services, supported the livelihood upcycling program of CENRO Parañaque by hosting its bazaar featuring hand-made products last 29 April.

CENRO Parañaque set up a sales booth at the Team Member Dining Area of Solaire Resort, where SC members bought various products made from recyclable materials such as bags, organizers and handicrafts.

SOLAIRE Resort employees learn how to make wallets from discarded plastic sachets during the Life at Solaire bazaar featuring recycled products from CENRO Parañaque.
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A team from CENRO Parañaque also taught Solaire Resort employees how to make wallets from empty sachets to reduce waste while earning from recycled products.

Solaire Cares initiative
Upcycling program Philippines
CENRO Parañaque bazaar
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