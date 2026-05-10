Solaire Cares boosts livelihood upcycling program

Solaire Cares (SC) or employees of the Solaire Resort that conduct community services, supported the livelihood upcycling program of CENRO Parañaque by hosting its bazaar featuring hand-made products last 29 April.

CENRO Parañaque set up a sales booth at the Team Member Dining Area of Solaire Resort, where SC members bought various products made from recyclable materials such as bags, organizers and handicrafts.