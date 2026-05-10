SM Foundation’s medical missions serve over 7,500 patients

SMFI also provided free healthcare to more than 800 residents in Cabanatuan in celebration of World Health Day at SM City Cabanatuan on 7 April.

Children, senior citizens and workers received free medical consultations, lab tests via mobile clinics, dental extractions, and essential vitamins at the Gamot Para sa Kapwa supported by the CHO and the Philippine Medical and Pharmacists Associations of Nueva Ecija.

To date, Gamot Para sa Kapwa has benefited 7,557 patients from various communities nationwide, according to SMFI.

The initiative forms part of the Foundation’s ongoing efforts to deliver essential healthcare services to vulnerable sectors, providing free medical consultations, basic laboratory services, medicines and health education. Each mission is carried out in collaboration with partners including SM Supermalls, BDO Network Bank, Banilad Study Center and Watsons.

SM Foundation continues to work with partners and volunteers to expand its reach, ensuring that quality healthcare services remain accessible, inclusive and responsive to the needs of Filipinos nationwide.