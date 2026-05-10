Sixty more families in Lamitan City secure housing

Representing project manager Abdullah Cusain, engineering unit Chief Engr. Nissan-Bai Ukat expressed joy in the completion and turnover of the 60 houses.

“Today, another 60 families will transfer to new houses they can finally call home,” Ukat said.

The first batch of 300 houses under the program were turned over on 30 June 2025, also in Lamitan City under the leadership of Mayor Oric Furigay.

According to Furigay, the initiative serves as a clear indicator of the government’s focus on uplifting the quality of life and ensuring broad-based progress for the people of Lamitan.

“This initiative is more than just building houses — it is about restoring dignity, strengthening communities, and giving our people a safer place to call home,” he said.

The Kapyanan housing project was implemented in partnership with the city government. Aside from being equipped with solar-powered lighting, each house has eco-friendly components for long-term sustainable living.

Setting a regional standard for quality and efficiency, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao-Lamitan housing partnership continues to integrate peace and livelihood into its development goals, in full alignment with the Bangsamoro Government’s “Mas Matatag na Bangsamoro” agenda.