Remulla: Subpoena to Bato

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla, along with Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. and other PNP officials, said during a press conference at Camp Crame on Sunday, 10 May, 2026, that the PNP-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) is set to issue a subpoena for Sen. Ronald dela Rosa requiring him to personally appear before the CIDG as part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged extrajudicial killings during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte. Remulla also stressed that only a subpoena related to the investigation into the alleged EJKs would be issued, and not an arrest warrant, amid circulating reports that the International Criminal Court had issued an arrest warrant against dela Rosa for alleged crimes against humanity in connection with Former President Rodrigo Duterte.| Aram Lascano

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla, along with Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. and other PNP officials, said during a press conference at Camp Crame on Sunday, 10 May, 2026, that the PNP-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) is set to issue a subpoena for Sen. Ronald dela Rosa requiring him to personally appear before the CIDG as part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged extrajudicial killings during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte. Remulla also stressed that only a subpoena related to the investigation into the alleged EJKs would be issued, and not an arrest warrant, amid circulating reports that the International Criminal Court had issued an arrest warrant against dela Rosa for alleged crimes against humanity in connection with Former President Rodrigo Duterte.| Aram Lascano Aram Lascano











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