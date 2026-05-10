PDP threatens Sara foes with scorched-earth war

Threats

Lawmakers also cited a viral video in which Duterte allegedly threatened President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and former Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Duterte was first impeached by the House on 5 February 2025 after more than 200 lawmakers endorsed the complaint. The Articles of Impeachment were transmitted to the Senate, which later convened as an impeachment court before remanding the case back to the House.

The Supreme Court eventually declared the impeachment complaint unconstitutional, ruling that the one-year ban on multiple impeachment proceedings had already been triggered.

The High Court stressed, however, that the ruling did not absolve Duterte of the allegations against her.

Four new impeachment complaints were later consolidated this year and reviewed by the House Committee on Justice, which declared them sufficient in substance.

PDP, led by Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, insisted the warning was not meant to intimidate lawmakers but to enforce “accountability.”

“No refuge. No party endorsement. No PDP banner for those who betray the people’s mandate,” the party said.

‘Playing politics’

But lawmakers from the Makabayan bloc accused Duterte’s allies of trying to strong-arm Congress into blocking the impeachment process.

“Clearly it is PDP that is playing politics by threatening members of Congress,” Makabayan said in a statement.

“With the Vice President unable to debunk the evidence presented during the impeachment hearings, her allies have now resorted to petty threats,” it added.

The House is expected to proceed with interpellations and deliberations before lawmakers vote on whether to formally transmit the impeachment complaint to the Senate.