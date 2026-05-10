PDP Laban warnings a “petty threat” – solons

“This is exactly the outcome they had hoped for when Sara Duterte declared her bid for presidency - to intimidate House members into submission. We urge House members to look at the evidence presented and ignore the threats of PDP,” the bloc added.

Early Sunday morning, PDP Laban warned lawmakers in the House of Representatives that their support for the ongoing impeachment process will effectively bar them from affiliating with the political coalition in the upcoming 2028 elections.

The alliance, led by the Vice President’s brother and Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, explained that its caution was based on the principle of accountability.

“They will not be allowed to cross over to the party. They will be blacklisted from running under the PDP banner. And where necessary, PDP will field and support a competitive candidate in their district,” it stated.

PDP Laban, however, explained that such a message should not be seen as an intimidation tactic but rather as a stand on the ongoing political issue.

In recent interviews, various lawmakers have said that at least 200 lawmakers have already expressed their support for the impeachment of the Vice President.

House members are expected to submit their vote this coming 11 May, complete with deliberations and interpellations from lawmakers after the presentation of House Committee on Justice Chairperson Gerville Luistro.

If voted on favorably, the Articles of Impeachment, which focus on allegations concerning Duterte’s supposed bribery of officials, failure to disclose of her complete assets, misuse of confidential funds, and verbal threats towards high-ranking officials, will be handed over to the Senate, where the trial will take place.