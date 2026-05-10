PDP-Laban warns lawmakers backing VP Sara Duterte impeachment

“They will not be allowed to cross over to the party. They will be blacklisted from running under the PDP banner. And where necessary, PDP will field and support a competitive candidate in their district,” it added.

The party stressed that its position should not be viewed as intimidation, but as a matter of accountability.

The statement came as the House continued deliberations on impeachment proceedings against Duterte. Multiple complaints filed earlier this year have been consolidated and reviewed by the House Committee on Justice, which has conducted hearings and examined evidence.

Lawmakers are currently in the evidence-gathering stage, with plenary voting expected on Monday.

Reports indicated that more than 200 representatives may support sending the case to the Senate for trial, well above the constitutional threshold required.

Duterte, who won the vice presidency with more than 32 million votes in 2022, has faced continued scrutiny over the use of confidential funds — allegations that she and her allies have repeatedly dismissed as politically motivated.

“No refuge. No party endorsement. No PDP banner for those who betray the people’s mandate,” the party added.

The House is expected to continue deliberations before a vote that could elevate the impeachment complaint to the Senate for trial.