Paraguay president arrives for state visit

The Paraguayan leader is scheduled to visit Rizal Park on Monday for a wreath-laying ceremony before proceeding to Malacañang for arrival honors hosted by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Marcos and Palacios are also expected to hold a bilateral meeting, followed by a state banquet.

Malacañang described the visit as a significant milestone in Philippine-Paraguay relations, marking the first presidential visit between the two countries since diplomatic ties were established more than 60 years ago.

The Philippines and Paraguay formally established diplomatic relations on 12 December 1962.