Paraguay president arrives for state visit

Paraguay President Santiago Peña Palacios arrived in the Philippines on Sunday for a three-day official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and expanding economic cooperation between the two countries.
Palacios flew in at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City aboard China Airlines Flight CI 703 from Taipei, Taiwan. He was welcomed by Trade Secretary Cristina Roque and Brig. Gen. Ronaldo Juan.
The Paraguayan leader is scheduled to visit Rizal Park on Monday for a wreath-laying ceremony before proceeding to Malacañang for arrival honors hosted by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
Marcos and Palacios are also expected to hold a bilateral meeting, followed by a state banquet.
Malacañang described the visit as a significant milestone in Philippine-Paraguay relations, marking the first presidential visit between the two countries since diplomatic ties were established more than 60 years ago.
The Philippines and Paraguay formally established diplomatic relations on 12 December 1962.
Paraguay has emerged as one of the Philippines’ growing partners in Latin America, with both countries sharing democratic values, adherence to the rule of law and support for international cooperation.
The visit also reflects Manila’s broader effort to deepen engagement with Latin American countries and diversify economic partnerships.
Before becoming president in 2023, Palacios served as Paraguay’s finance minister and previously worked at the country’s central bank.
He also taught at universities in Paraguay and the United States.