Pandemic silver lining? Preparedness through crisis

The management of Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan owes one thing to the previous Covid-19 pandemic — the preparedness it instilled in them to face another crisis.
Mia Singson-Leon, the general manager of Crimson Mactan, said that although they are affected by fuel and supply chain woes stemming from the Middle East crisis, luckily, they are prepared for them.+
She said even though they are not yet hitting the pre-pandemic sales, things remain manageable and on the right track, but cautiously optimistic.
“All hotels all over the world are affected by the Middle East crisis. Yes, business is good right now at Crimson. We should be proud of that. But let’s not forget: we’re still in crisis mode. The next few months will be bumpy. We should expect ups and downs,” Singson-Leon said in an exclusive interview.
She said the Crimson team, run by the Filinvest Hospitality Corporation, was very quick to lay out their action plan and prepare for what to do in case business drops to certain levels because of the geopolitical tensions.
And as guests right now are also reeling with the crisis, they are spending smarter.
“Here’s what we’re seeing: Luxury isn’t dead. But guests are spending smarter. They’re not chasing the cheapest deal anymore. They’re choosing value and certainty over a gamble. They won’t risk that one holiday they’ve saved for all year on an unknown. Executives won’t risk a critical team building or board meeting on a property that may or may not deliver,” she explained.
Despite this, she said Cebu has become resilient, and the hotel industry is always ready for whatever adversaries come, and Crimson is there to provide guest satisfaction.
“They want the sure stay. The property that delivers no surprises. That’s us. So, we don’t panic-discount. We sell confidence. We sell value. We sell Crimson,” she stressed.
Mactan was the fortunate venue of the 48th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings, bringing in foreign contingents from 10 foreign countries, which means revenue for all hotels that billeted ASEAN and Manila guests.
Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan stretches across six hectares on Cebu’s stunning Mactan Island — a sprawling sanctuary bounded by shimmering emerald waters and ivory sand, and shaded by tall, rustling palms.
Just a 20-minute drive from the international airport, Crimson Mactan is a perfect place for romantic getaways, family vacations and guests looking to enjoy laidback tropical elegance.
To date, Crimson Mactan has 45 villas offering luxurious comfort, outfitted with private plunge pools and earth-toned furniture by Cebu’s multi-awarded designers.
Crimson also offers 250 guestrooms that combine modern conveniences with neo-Asian décor and contemporized native accents.