Pandemic silver lining? Preparedness through crisis

And as guests right now are also reeling with the crisis, they are spending smarter.

“Here’s what we’re seeing: Luxury isn’t dead. But guests are spending smarter. They’re not chasing the cheapest deal anymore. They’re choosing value and certainty over a gamble. They won’t risk that one holiday they’ve saved for all year on an unknown. Executives won’t risk a critical team building or board meeting on a property that may or may not deliver,” she explained.