Orchid queen

Growing as an epiphyte on tree trunks in tropical rainforests, at low to medium altitudes, the waling-waling is regarded as the Queen of Philippine Orchids because of its large, vibrant and striking flowers. Its flat, rounded petals are in shades of pink, rose and white, with a contrasting lip (labellum) that is yellow and maroon.

Legarda’s call for the conservation of the orchid follows the opening in April of the Waling-waling Park at the Malagos Garden Resort in Davao City. The park honors the legacy of Charita Puentespina, who worked to preserve the species since the 1970s.

The park serves as a “living sanctuary” where visitors can see thousands of Waling-waling blooms, especially during peak flowering season from August to September, which coincides with the Kadayawan Festival.