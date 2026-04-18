138 OFWs, 59 dependents repatriated

The DMW said Migrant Workers Offices and the Department of Foreign Affairs, through the Philippine Embassy, assisted in the repatriation process.

The repatriates were welcomed by personnel from the DMW, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health and the Manila International Airport Authority.

They were provided medical and financial assistance, temporary shelter, and free transportation back to their home provinces upon arrival.

The DMW said the government continues to support the reintegration of returning OFWs through the Balikbayang Manggagawa: National Reintegration Network, which assists in job placement and provides livelihood support, skills training, and medical and psychosocial services to ensure a smooth transition.

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated in recent months following intensified hostilities involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, raising fears of a broader regional conflict.

Missile exchanges, drone strikes, and military posturing across key areas have disrupted air travel, strained diplomatic ties, and heightened security risks for foreign workers.

Several countries have issued alerts and contingency plans for their nationals, including evacuation measures.

The situation has also affected oil markets and global supply chains, contributing to rising fuel prices and economic uncertainty worldwide.

In response, the government, through the DMW and OWWA, has been actively repatriating OFWs amid security concerns in the region.