Love makes a mother, not blood

Society often distinguishes between biological mothers and stepmothers, as if love and care depend on blood ties. But for three women with different stories, the truth is clear: being a mother means the same thing — sacrifice, guidance, and unconditional love — no matter how the children came into their lives.

A stepmother by heart

Elena Cruz, 40, is a stepmother raising children who are not biologically her own. For five years, she has taken full responsibility for their care while facing challenges unique to her role.

“My biggest difficulty is interference from relatives — grandparents, uncles, and aunts. Every time I correct or discipline the children, they say I am too strict or remind me that I am not their real mother. But when it comes to feeding them, working for their needs, or staying up when they are sick, no one else is there but me,” Elena said.

She added that the burden becomes heavier because the children’s father cannot fully carry his share of responsibilities.

“He is present, but not capable. He cannot provide fully, he cannot defend me when his family criticizes me, and he cannot make firm decisions. I end up doing everything alone. People think being a stepmom is easier, but it is harder — I have to prove my love every day. But whether I gave birth to them or not, I take care of them, I worry for them, and I love them like my own. That is what matters.”

A working mom and a furmom

Unlike Elena, Nina Nucup is a biological mother to Samiel Kyler, her 5-year-old son, and a working mother serving as a medical virtual assistant on the night shift. Aside from guiding her child in the digital age, she is also a furmom — a role she finds challenging yet fulfilling.

“Even at his age, he is exposed to gadgets and the internet. I limit his screen time, guide him on what to watch, and make sure we spend more time playing and talking together instead of him just facing a screen. I teach him simple values so he knows right from wrong early on,” Nina said.

Her daily routine is tight but steady.

“As a medical virtual assistant working the night shift, my work starts at 11 p.m. I manage my time so I can still take care of my 5-year-old son and my furbabies.

“In the morning, I prepare my son for school, pack his food and water, and personally drop him off and pick him up. I also make time to feed and care for my furbabies.

“After spending time with them and resting, I prepare for my shift at night. Even with my schedule, I make sure my son and furbabies feel loved and well cared for every day.”

She added: “I prepare his meals, bring him to school, pick him up, and also take care of our dogs — I treat them like family too. I rest a bit, then work all night. It is tiring, but that is motherhood. Whether you are a biological mother or a stepmother, you always put them first. We all sacrifice time and rest for their well-being.”

Motherhood that never ends

For Juvy Baco, motherhood remains the same no matter how old children grow. With four children already married and building families of their own, only her youngest, a 24-year-old son, remains single and still lives with her. Juvy married young, right after college — an experience that taught her hard lessons, which she now uses to guide her children.

“Because I married young right after I finished college, I know exactly how hard it is to start a life and a family when you are not fully ready or stable. That is why I am very careful and worried for my youngest son,” Juvy said.

She sees the reality of today’s difficult times and the mindset of the younger generation.

“Prices are high, everything is expensive, and life is very difficult. He has a job, yes, but his salary is just enough for himself — nowhere near enough to support a wife or children. Young people today also think differently. They want things fast, they feel entitled, and sometimes they think they know better than their elders. I always remind him, ‘I married early, I learned the hard way, and I do not want you to go through the same struggle.’”

She constantly teaches him about responsibility and readiness.

“I tell him to think a hundred times before making big decisions, especially about marriage and having children. I teach him about family planning and becoming financially stable before starting his own family. My job as a mother does not end just because my other children are already settled. Now, all my attention and worry are for this last one. I want to make sure he is prepared, responsible, and ready before he steps into that kind of life.”

Three stories, one love

Elena is a stepmother. Nina is a working mom and furmom. Juvy is — and will always be — a mother, even to children who already have families of their own.

One deals with relatives and an incapable partner. One balances work, a child, and pets — a challenge that is exhausting yet rewarding. One continues guiding her children through every stage of life.

Different circumstances, different struggles.

But all three share the same reality: they provide, they guide, they sacrifice, and they love without conditions.

As their stories show, labels do not define a mother. Love does.