Loud love for a quiet heart

Still, she wasn't always the overly expressive type. My father was usually the one who communicated with us directly, while she was the final say — calm, composed, and gentle even in discipline.

Then, life changed all at once.

When my father died, my mother had no choice but to become both mother and father to four children while in her 40s. The grief could have hardened her, but instead, it softened her. Slowly, she learned to communicate openly with us. Not abruptly or forcefully, but gently — in the way only a mother could.

What makes me admire her most is the way she continues to love my father even after his death.

One random Monday morning, she woke up earlier than usual to cook breakfast before my class in Manila. While we were eating, I casually asked her, “Ma, gusto mo pang magmahal ulit?” (Ma, do you want to love again?)

Without hesitation, she answered, “Hindi na, nak. Si Papa mo na yung dinala ko sa altar. Ang laswa na no'n. Habang buhay na si papa mo lang.” (No more, child. It was your father I brought to the altar. It wouldn't feel right anymore. For the rest of my life, it will only be him.)

In that moment, she taught me what unconditional love truly means. Love is not only found in romance; it exists in loyalty and in the quiet decision to continue choosing someone even after they are gone.

She made me believe that love is a choice.

People often say, “until death do us part,” but my mother showed me that love continues beyond the grave. She loves my father through us, through the life they built together, and through the strength she carries every day. She makes being both a mother and a father look effortless, even when I know it is not.

If I could trade anything just to keep her by my side forever, I would. If there is another life after this one, I would still choose her.

“Sana sa susunod kong buhay, ikaw pa rin ang nanay ko, Isak.” (I hope in my next life, you are still my mother, Isak.)

Mother’s Day should never be just about a greeting posted once a year. While flowers and celebrations matter, the greatest gift we can give our mothers is appreciation while they are still here. Treat her to the places she has always wanted to go. Spend time with her. Listen to her stories. Hug her a little longer.

Because one day, we will realize that the hands that once raised us are also growing tired. And mothers — no matter how strong they seem — deserve to be loved loudly, too.