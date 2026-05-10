Beyond life, beyond words

God knows she never wanted this life. Married off by her parents at an early age, she would tell me how she cried at her wedding out of sadness instead of joy. She wept at the thought that she would be taken away—from her family, and from the life she had envisioned for herself.

From that point on, she was a housewife. Up until her death, her world was confined to the four corners of the home—cooking, sweeping, and scrubbing away the regrets and the almost-lives she could have lived.

This was all she had ever known—and this was all she ever had.

Curious, I would repeatedly ask her, "Then why remain?"

She would take a second to reply.

"....I learned to love them eventually," she would say.

"Didn't you even fight back?"

"You cannot disobey your parents during my time, balong," she answered.

"So, you just...accepted it?"

"Yes. You'll learn to love it, eventually."

It broke me to hear those words from her. I knew she didn't learn to love any of it.

I saw it in her eyes—tired and hollow as she endured every beating, all the indignities as she was looked down as an elementary-graduate widow raising five kids on a meager pension.

But the only thing that kept her going was her children. The only time I saw color return to her eyes was when she looked at us. Her voice would brighten, and she would beam cheek to cheek with the most uplifting smile there was. Her limbs would spring up for an embrace—then she would pull us into the kitchen for the warmest, heartiest versions of our favorite meals. We would find our rooms fitted with fresh linens and bedding, with bath towels and clothes tucked in the cabinets on the side.

It was only now that it dawned on me how she expressed her love. Beyond her typical loud rants and lengthy sermons, she loved gently and silently through gestures she had mastered as a mother of two generations. You would never run out of cooked rice in the pot. Clothes were always ironed, tucked neatly in the drawers. She was present in the biggest and smallest things that I tended to overlook until she was gone. She could be as terrifyingly angry as she was compassionate—soft, but willing to do anything as long as her children were comfortable.

As much as I want to celebrate Mother's Day with all the strong, beautiful moms in the world, I only end up grieving. To be blessed with a loving mother—it is an experience no words could ever describe.

An experience I can only ever feel again by reliving the memories of the past.