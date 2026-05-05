Toyota, Lexus tapped as official mobility partner for ASEAN 2026

Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. (TMP), through its luxury brand Lexus Philippines, will serve as the official mobility partner for the Philippines’ hosting of the ASEAN Summit in 2026, providing transport for heads of state and key delegates.

The partnership supports the country’s chairmanship of ASEAN under the theme “Navigating Our Future, Together,” with a focus on delivering secure and seamless mobility through electrified and sustainable vehicle solutions.

As part of the arrangement, Lexus will deploy a fleet of hybrid electric vehicles, including models such as the LS500 and LM350, to be used across major summit venues in Manila and Cebu. The vehicles are expected to provide reliable transport for high-level engagements throughout the event.