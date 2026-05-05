Toyota, Lexus tapped as official mobility partner for ASEAN 2026

Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. (TMP), through its luxury brand Lexus Philippines, will serve as the official mobility partner for the Philippines’ hosting of the ASEAN Summit in 2026, providing transport for heads of state and key delegates.
The partnership supports the country’s chairmanship of ASEAN under the theme “Navigating Our Future, Together,” with a focus on delivering secure and seamless mobility through electrified and sustainable vehicle solutions.
As part of the arrangement, Lexus will deploy a fleet of hybrid electric vehicles, including models such as the LS500 and LM350, to be used across major summit venues in Manila and Cebu. The vehicles are expected to provide reliable transport for high-level engagements throughout the event.
TMP president Masando Hashimoto said the initiative highlights the company’s commitment to both innovation and sustainability.
“By serving as the official mobility partner for ASEAN 2026, we aim to demonstrate how secure, seamless mobility can coexist with a deep commitment to nation-building and a sustainable future,” Hashimoto said.
The ASEAN National Organising Council noted that the deployment of electrified vehicles aligns with the region’s priorities on environmental sustainability, climate resilience and energy security, which are expected to be key topics during the summit.
The initiative also reflects the “Lexus Electrified” program, which promotes lower-emission mobility through a range of hybrid and fully electric models, alongside efforts to expand charging infrastructure and dealer support nationwide.
Beyond transporting leaders, TMP will also provide shuttle services for participants of ASEAN-related events, including meetings and business forums organized by the ASEAN Business Advisory Council.
Toyota and Lexus’ involvement forms part of the ASEAN 2026 Corporate Citizenship Programme, which integrates private sector support into the staging of the 48th and 49th ASEAN Summits.