Law jurisdiction granting divorce must be proved

“The records bear that Enrique is a Peruvian citizen, and he and Anido were residing in Kentucky, USA, at the time the divorce decree was issued by the Kentucky court. Notably, the OSG did not dispute the authenticity of the divorce decree in issue. It also did not question Enrique’s Peruvian citizenship and the legal residence of the spouses in Kentucky at the time of the divorce decree’s issuance.

“Pertinently, the fact that Enrique was a citizen of Peru residing in Kentucky, USA, was considered by the CA when it resolved to dismiss Anido’s Petition for Enforcement. It held that Anido failed to prove: (1) that the divorce decree was granted in accordance with the laws of Kentucky; and (2) that as a result of the divorce judgment, Enrique was capacitated to remarry in accordance with the laws of Peru. The Court does not agree with the CA.

“Insofar as the present Petition for Enforcement is concerned, Anido only has to prove the pertinent marriage laws of Kentucky, the foreign state that issued the divorce decree at issue. Certainly, in petitions for the recognition of a foreign judgment, as in the present case, the courts must adopt a policy of limited review and refrain from delving into the merits of the foreign judgment in question.

“The Philippine courts cannot decide on the family rights and duties, or on the status, condition and legal capacity of the alien who is a party to the foreign judgment; nor may they substitute their own interpretation of any provision of the law or rules of procedure of another country.

“Instead, the Philippine courts will only determine: (1) whether the foreign judgment is inconsistent with an overriding public policy in the Philippines; and (2) whether any alleging party is able to prove an extrinsic ground to repel the foreign judgment, i.e., want of jurisdiction, want of notice to the party, collusion, fraud, or clear mistake of law or fact.

“If there is neither inconsistency with public policy nor adequate proof to repel the judgment, Philippine courts should, by default, recognize the foreign judgment as part of the comity of nations. In view of the foregoing, insofar as the recognition of the subject divorce decree is concerned, the Peruvian citizenship of Enrique and the governing marriage laws of Peru are immaterial.

“Considering that Kentucky was Enrique’s legal residence or domicile, and the subject divorce decree was issued by the Kentucky court, it is ultimately the Kentucky laws that are determinative of the question of whether the divorce is effective in the country where it was rendered, and whether it must be recognized in the Philippines pursuant to the principle of comity.

“Otherwise stated, to support her Petition for Enforcement and to prove that the divorce decree was validly obtained and capacitated Enrique to remarry, Anido need not prove the marriage laws of Peru; instead, she only needs to prove the pertinent laws of Kentucky as the state that issued the divorce decree.”

The facts and redacted quoted portion of the decision are from G.R. 253527 (21 October 2024).