SC to resume oral arguments on foreign divorce recognition case 

The petition questioned the legal question of whether and how a foreign divorce may be recognized when obtained by a Filipino who was a dual citizen at the time of the divorce, later became a naturalized foreign citizen, and eventually reacquired Philippine citizenship.

It likewise raises broader issues on how shifts in citizenship status affect the application of Philippine laws on marriage and divorce.

Under existing law, divorce remains generally prohibited for Filipino citizens.

However, Philippine courts may recognize foreign divorce decrees under certain conditions, particularly when one of the spouses is a foreign national.

In previous rulings, the High Court has emphasized that recognition of a foreign divorce hinges on proof that the decree is valid under the laws of the country where it was granted, in line with the principle of comity of nations.

The SC also underscored that the governing law in such cases is that of the foreign jurisdiction that issued the divorce.

The outcome is expected to have significant implications for Filipinos navigating cross-border marriages and legal separations.