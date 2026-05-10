Hong Kong teahouse hosts dim sum rave

“I think what’s most special is that there are shrimp dumplings, siu mai, and a DJ spinning records,” said 30-year-old Luna Chan, who traveled from Macau for the gathering.

“Normally at clubbing events, it’s just the DJ along with alcohol or cocktails. But here, there’s the atmosphere of a teahouse, so I feel it’s a place really worth visiting,” she added.

The event reflects a growing global trend among younger consumers for hybrid “themed raves” that combine music with food, culture and wellness experiences. Similar concepts include coffee raves, daytime parties and sober-friendly nightlife events.

Established in the 1920s, Lin Heung Lau is known for its traditional Cantonese dishes and classic dim sum trolley service. Like many heritage establishments in Hong Kong, the teahouse faced financial struggles and temporary closures, including a two-year shutdown during the Covid-19 pandemic before reopening in 2024.

The “Dim Sum Rave” concept emerged after businessman Rocky Wong took over operations of the restaurant following the pandemic. Wong said Hong Kong’s economy had experienced a “cold winter” after the health crisis, prompting efforts to reinvent the dining experience for younger generations.