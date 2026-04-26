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BESPOKE BRILLIANCE: JJ Acuna/Bespoke Studio redefines Hong Kong social stage

The successful launch proved that this redesign is not just a facelift but a sensory-driven rebirth of Hong Kong’s romantic and electric soul.
THE new look of Dragon-I.
THE new look of Dragon-I.
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KITTY Go, JJ Acuña, Mirabel Rosar and Shyrene Perez Sala.
KITTY Go, JJ Acuña, Mirabel Rosar and Shyrene Perez Sala.

The JJ Acuna/Bespoke Studio executive design of the legendary Dragon-i in Hong Kong officially marked a bold new era for the city’s nightlife.

This high-energy reemergence, situated at the epicenter of Hong Kong’s Art and Design weeks, showcases a “cinematic” transformation that merges a high-voltage, experimental nightclub with a more intimate, immersive members’ club.

THE new look of Dragon-I.
A rare Michelin-starred ‘Dragon’ dinner hits Manila

Studio founder JJ Acuna and his team successfully balanced the venue’s storied heritage with a narrative-driven aesthetic that captures the raw, rugged energy of the 1990s while pushing a sophisticated, future-facing design.

The by-invitation private launch party served as a powerful statement to the “global glitterati,” re-establishing Dragon-i as the definitive stage for the city’s creative elite. Guests were treated to an atmosphere that blurred the lines between performance and environment, featuring sensory-rich materials like Chinese marble and bespoke furniture crafted by local artisans. The successful launch proved that this redesign is not just a facelift but a sensory-driven rebirth of Hong Kong’s romantic and electric soul.

KISSA Castañeda
KISSA Castañeda
WALLPAPER’s Catherine Shaw.
WALLPAPER’s Catherine Shaw.
TANYA Somera
TANYA Somera
TIM Wong and William Shivers.
TIM Wong and William Shivers.
RAY Kwok and Terry Fong.
RAY Kwok and Terry Fong.
FRANKIE Ho and Tim Tan.
FRANKIE Ho and Tim Tan.
EUGENIA Cheung and Liz Lau.
EUGENIA Cheung and Liz Lau.
LYDIA Cheng, Fernando Mendez and Caterina Verna.
LYDIA Cheng, Fernando Mendez and Caterina Verna.
IÑIGO Elizalde, Bambina Olivares, Pam Lopez and Trickie Lopa.
IÑIGO Elizalde, Bambina Olivares, Pam Lopez and Trickie Lopa.
QUENEE Vilar, Nick Haslam, Pam Begre, Andre Chanco, Cheryl Tiu and Nicco Santos.
QUENEE Vilar, Nick Haslam, Pam Begre, Andre Chanco, Cheryl Tiu and Nicco Santos.
Dragon-i Hong Kong redesign
JJ Acuna Bespoke Studio
Hong Kong luxury nightlife

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