BESPOKE BRILLIANCE: JJ Acuna/Bespoke Studio redefines Hong Kong social stage

The JJ Acuna/Bespoke Studio executive design of the legendary Dragon-i in Hong Kong officially marked a bold new era for the city’s nightlife.
This high-energy reemergence, situated at the epicenter of Hong Kong’s Art and Design weeks, showcases a “cinematic” transformation that merges a high-voltage, experimental nightclub with a more intimate, immersive members’ club.
Studio founder JJ Acuna and his team successfully balanced the venue’s storied heritage with a narrative-driven aesthetic that captures the raw, rugged energy of the 1990s while pushing a sophisticated, future-facing design.
The by-invitation private launch party served as a powerful statement to the “global glitterati,” re-establishing Dragon-i as the definitive stage for the city’s creative elite. Guests were treated to an atmosphere that blurred the lines between performance and environment, featuring sensory-rich materials like Chinese marble and bespoke furniture crafted by local artisans. The successful launch proved that this redesign is not just a facelift but a sensory-driven rebirth of Hong Kong’s romantic and electric soul.