Leviste to Cong. Recto: Why no mention of Gardiola?

Batangas 1st District Rep. Leandro Leviste fired back against fellow lawmaker Ryan Recto, questioning why the latter’s resolution sought to condemn his prior speech at the plenary made no mention of Construction Workers Solidarity Partylist Rep. Edwin Gardiola.
Through a video posted on his Facebook profile, Leviste responded to Recto, who claimed that the allegations he made against Executive Secretary Ralph Recto were “malicious” and “irresponsible.”
The solon sought clarity on why the younger Recto made no mention of Gardiola, whom he claimed was collaborating with the executive secretary in a widespread vote-buying scheme in Batangas.
“Totoo ba ang speech ko tungkol kay Gardiola at gumastos ba siya para sa kampanya ninyo at ni Gov. Vilma?” the solon posited.
(Was my speech about Gardiola true? Did he fund you and Gov. Vilma’s campaigns?)
“Kung iniwasan mong banggitin si Gardiola, hindi nasagot ang laman ng aking speech,” he added.
(If you avoided mentioning Gardiola, then you did not answer my speech)
Since the deliverance of the speech, the Rectos maintained that their relationship with the CWS representative was strictly professional, denouncing the notion that they engaged in unlawful practices.
However, Leviste asserted that he had various pictures and videos that proved that Gardiola not only participated in their campaigns, but that the latter also made mention that he was the one behind the funding.
He urged Congress to allocate time to investigating the alleged connection between two government officials.
P1 billion campaign fund
During his privilege speech delivered to the plenary on 5 May, Leviste alleged that the tandem of Recto and Gardiola had spent over P1 billion for the campaigns of Santos and vice governor aspirant Luis “Lucky” Manzano.
He received criticism from various politicians, including Congressman Recto, for using the session as a platform to air accusations that were supposedly not backed by evidence.
Bicol Saro Rep. Terry Ridon had requested to strike the entire speech of Leviste; however, House Majority Leader Sandro Marcos referred the remarks to the Committee on Rules.
Baseless Allegations
This Thursday, 7 May, Recto, along with other Batangas solons, penned a resolution to denounce the statements of their fellow lawmaker.
It noted that airing out unverified claims at a privileged forum constituted a grave misuse of legislative authority and disregarded the integrity of the House of Representatives.
The resolution further highlighted that both the executive secretary and Batangas governor had contributed greatly to the development of the city, earning it national recognition for its economic, social, and cultural progress.