Leviste to Cong. Recto: Why no mention of Gardiola?

The solon sought clarity on why the younger Recto made no mention of Gardiola, whom he claimed was collaborating with the executive secretary in a widespread vote-buying scheme in Batangas.

“Totoo ba ang speech ko tungkol kay Gardiola at gumastos ba siya para sa kampanya ninyo at ni Gov. Vilma?” the solon posited.

(Was my speech about Gardiola true? Did he fund you and Gov. Vilma’s campaigns?)

“Kung iniwasan mong banggitin si Gardiola, hindi nasagot ang laman ng aking speech,” he added.

(If you avoided mentioning Gardiola, then you did not answer my speech)

Since the deliverance of the speech, the Rectos maintained that their relationship with the CWS representative was strictly professional, denouncing the notion that they engaged in unlawful practices.

However, Leviste asserted that he had various pictures and videos that proved that Gardiola not only participated in their campaigns, but that the latter also made mention that he was the one behind the funding.

He urged Congress to allocate time to investigating the alleged connection between two government officials.

P1 billion campaign fund

During his privilege speech delivered to the plenary on 5 May, Leviste alleged that the tandem of Recto and Gardiola had spent over P1 billion for the campaigns of Santos and vice governor aspirant Luis “Lucky” Manzano.

He received criticism from various politicians, including Congressman Recto, for using the session as a platform to air accusations that were supposedly not backed by evidence.

Bicol Saro Rep. Terry Ridon had requested to strike the entire speech of Leviste; however, House Majority Leader Sandro Marcos referred the remarks to the Committee on Rules.