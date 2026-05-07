Repeat offender nabbed for qualified theft in Quezon City

The footage allegedly showed the suspect taking several items, placing them in a trolley, and loading them into a delivery truck. The suspect then boarded the same vehicle and left the premises with the stolen goods.

The incident was immediately reported to Police Station 1 (PS 1), prompting a follow-up operation that led to the suspect’s arrest at around 6:30 p.m. the same day inside the business establishment.

Further investigation revealed that the stolen items were transported and delivered through Lalamove to an individual identified as “Mark,” who later voluntarily turned over the items to authorities.

Verification also showed that the suspect has a prior record for violation of Republic Act No. 6539, or the New Anti-Carnapping Act of 1972, in March 2021.

Recovered from the suspect were 102 pieces of Fino Mask worth P63,138, 201 pieces of Tsubaki Gold worth P164,016, and 100 pieces of Hatomugi worth P34,400, with a total estimated value of P261,554.

The QCPD said the suspect will face charges for qualified theft.