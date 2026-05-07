DSWD to conclude P5,000 assistance rollout on 20 May

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) announced that it has projected to finish the first round of distribution of the cash relief assistance to beneficiaries of the public transportation sector on 20 May.

Social Welfare Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said that they have already cleaned up the lists of individuals that will receive the assistance, particularly for drivers and riders under Transport Network Companies (TNCs).

Throughout its entire distribution process, issues concerning Transport Network Vehicle Service (TNVS) drivers and motorcycle (MC) taxi riders were uncovered as many individuals complained of not being able to claim the P5,000 for not being included in the lists.